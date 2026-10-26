Namibia: Robbers Hit Namibian Billionaire

Namibian billionaire Jacobus 'Koos' Brandt's farm outside Grootfontein was broken into and ransacked by five suspected robbers last Sunday, one of whom was armed.

Brandt (82) confirmed the break-in to The Namibian yesterday, saying the suspects took valuables from the property.

His farm is located 17 kilometres outside Grootfontein.

The businessman is ranked as one of Namibia's billionaires who helped found Bank Windhoek and Capricorn.

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"The one was armed and the others were his assistants, unarmed.

That is about it. They ransacked the place and they took some valuables," he said.

Brandt said he was already in South Africa when the incident occurred and has not yet assessed the damage or established the value of the stolen items.

He said no one was injured, but farm employees were too frightened to confront the suspects.

"My own people were too scared to come out and defend themselves with an armed robber.

I'm employing a huge number of people and we have wonderful relations there.

But I can't blame the people for being scared to challenge the robbers," he said.

Brandt said he has not reported the incident to the police because he has little confidence that anything will come of it.

"I don't understand the reason for reporting it to the police.

Nothing will happen in any event. It is a waste of energy to report it to the police," he said.

"I haven't assessed it and I doubt whether I will communicate with the police. I mean, I just don't understand the reason for it.

Because, frankly, it's a matter of trust," he added.

Brandt said the incident points to a wider problem of crime and public safety in the country.

"We are developing into a nation of thieves and robbers.

I don't know what the answer is to that," he said.

He said he is worried about where the situation is heading as crime continues to affect property owners.

"One doesn't know where this is going to lead us as a nation. I don't know," he said.

Otjozondjupa regional police commander commissioner Philip Hidengwa says he is not aware of a reported break-in at the farm.

OWNER'S CHOICE

Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) director Toni Hancox says law-abiding citizens should report crimes to the police.

However, she says property owners are responsible for deciding whether to report crimes involving their property.

"As a law abiding citizen you should report any crime, but if it is about your own property and for whatever reason you decide not to report it is your own responsibility," Hancox says.

Grootfontein Farmers' Association chairperson Willem Enslin has urged farmers to strengthen security on their properties to protect themselves against robberies and stock theft.

Enslin told The Namibian yesterday farmers should control access to their properties and take steps to make their homes safer.

"Do not have any unnecessary weapons, have good dogs in and around the house, set up proper lighting, put up a decent fence around your house and place of living," he said.

In July, the police signed a 10-year agreement with four farmers' unions to strengthen cooperation in fighting crime affecting farmers.

A police report released last year showed that livestock worth more than N$123 000 was stolen from farms across Namibia between May 2021 and April 2023.

FARMERS' FEARS

The agreement involves the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU), Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers' Union, Namibia National Farmers' Union and Previously Disadvantaged Namibians' Farmers' Union.

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Johan van Heerden, NAU Joint Crime Prevention Forum coordinator for Grootfontein, Tsumeb and Otavi, says farm robberies and livestock theft have become a growing concern.

Van Heerden says farmers are increasingly worried about the safety and the financial losses caused by criminal activities.

"The biggest fear is just for life as such.

But I think the loss of property is particularly concerning, as we are currently in a situation where any financial loss is devastating," he told The Namibian yesterday.

He said farmers are working together to protect their properties and livestock, adding that they have introduced several crime prevention measures.

Van Heerden said cooperation among neighbouring farmers has helped communities improve security and respond to potential threats.