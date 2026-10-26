Rwanda: Youth Want New Village Leaders to Prioritise Jobs, Fight Drug Abuse

Young people have urged newly elected grassroots representatives to advocate for employment opportunities, support youth-led businesses and strengthen efforts against drug abuse.

They said this on Saturday, October 24, as local government elections began across the country, with residents choosing village leaders and representatives to grassroots youth structures.

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At EP Saint Gabrielle polling site in Kimironko Sector, Gasabo District, Josiane Muhawenimana, a resident of Ubuhoro Village in Nyabisindu Cell, said young people expected their representatives to help address challenges affecting their economic prospects.

"We want our representatives to help us tackle unemployment and advocate for support that makes it easier for young people to start small businesses," she said.

Muhawenimana also said young people need to participate in government programmes and national activities, saying it was crucial for them to understand what was happening in the country and contribute to initiatives aimed at improving communities.

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She acknowledged improvements in service delivery under the outgoing village committees, particularly in obtaining licences and certificates, adding that the new leaders should build on those gains.

Her remarks reflect expectations that grassroots representatives should not only mobilise young people to participate in public programmes but also help connect them with opportunities that can improve their livelihoods.

Fighting substance abuse

In Nyenyeri Village, Kabeza Cell, Kanombe Sector, Kicukiro District, Tresor Nkubiri Rugero was elected coordinator of the National Youth Council at village level. He identified low youth participation in national programmes and substance abuse as challenges requiring sustained attention.

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He said drug abuse and the consumption of illicit alcoholic beverages could prevent young people from using their abilities productively.

Rugero said the incoming leadership intended to work with parents and young people directly, encouraging them to participate in available programmes while raising awareness about the consequences of substance abuse.

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He also said young people needed to be made aware of the opportunities available to them and encouraged to use their time productively.

"We are going to work with our fellow young people and explore the opportunities available to us. If young people remain engaged in important activities, they will have less time to spend on harmful drugs," he said.

Rugero welcomed efforts being undertaken by government to address drug and alcohol abuse, saying village-level leaders would continue contributing through community engagement.

Turning representation into action

Responsibilities of the youth representatives extend beyond raising awareness. Their ability to identify young people's concerns and communicate them to relevant authorities will be important in ensuring that issues such as unemployment and access to economic opportunities receive attention.

Muhawenimana's call for support for small businesses also points to the importance of linking young people with existing opportunities, including training, financing and public programmes.

At village level, youth representatives can help communicate such opportunities, encourage participation and identify barriers that young people encounter when seeking support.

The elections also provide an opportunity for young people to take part in local leadership, both as voters and as elected representatives.

The Village Executive Committee includes officers responsible for social welfare and community cohesion, information and public education, security and development, alongside the village head.