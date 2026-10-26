Rwanda: Suzanne Nyiranyamibwa Laid to Rest

Veteran Rwandan musician Suzanne Nyiranyamibwa was laid to rest on Saturday, October 24, at Rusororo Cemetery in Gasabo District.

Her burial was attended by family members, government officials, fellow artistes and admirers who gathered to pay their final respects to the celebrated singer.

Nyiranyamibwa died on Friday, October 16, aged 83, following an illness, just three days after returning to Rwanda from abroad.

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The burial followed a farewell ceremony at her home in Remera, Kigali, and a church service at Regina Pacis Parish, after which her body was taken to Rusororo Cemetery.

Among the artistes who attended the funeral were Mariya Yohana, Jean Marie Vianney Muyango and Dieudonné Munyanshoza, among others.

Several musicians composed songs in her honour, which were played during the funeral. One of them was Itahire Mubyeyi, a collaborative tribute featuring Mariya Yohana, Massamba Intore, Dieudonné Munyanshoza, popularly known as Mibirizi, and Grace Mukankusi other artistes.

The song celebrates Nyiranyamibwa's contribution to Rwanda's music industry and underscores the importance of preserving her legacy for future generations.

ALSO READ: Nyiranyamibwa's music leaves lasting legacy of patriotism and unity

A life devoted to family and country

Nyiranyamibwa is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

During the funeral, her eldest child paid tribute to her, describing her as a woman who valued her family, friends and country and enjoyed spending time with disadvantaged people. He said she disliked arrogance and preferred to associate with those in need.

Her death came unexpectedly, according to her family. She returned to Rwanda from Europe on Tuesday, October 13, appearing weak. Initially, the family attributed her condition to travel fatigue.

They said she had experienced similar bouts of tiredness in the past and recovered, but this time her condition was different.

Before her death, Nyiranyamibwa had often expressed her wish to die in her home country. That wish was fulfilled when she passed away just three days after returning to Rwanda.

A legacy of resilience

Jean Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, attended the funeral and described Nyiranyamibwa as a member of a generation that lived through some of Rwanda's most difficult periods, including the events of 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1963.

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He said resilience was among the most important legacies she left behind, adding that her life offered valuable lessons in preserving humanity and integrity, even in the face of adversity.

"We learn resilience from her. She taught us to be exemplary, showing that even in difficult times marked by cruelty, people can still uphold humanity, integrity, dedication, love and justice," Bizimana said.

Born in 1943, Nyiranyamibwa established herself as one of Rwanda's most celebrated musicians of her generation, leaving an enduring mark on the country's music and cultural heritage.

She was among the founders of Itorero Isamaza, a cultural troupe established in Belgium about 35 years ago. The group initially brought together Rwandan women from different generations through traditional dance and cultural performances. It also played a role in mobilising support for the Rwandan Patriotic Army during the liberation struggle.

Nyiranyamibwa was known for a number of celebrated songs, including Ese Mbaze Nde?, Ndavunyisha, Nkumbuye Iwacu, Nimuberwe Bakobwa, Ituze, Nyumva Mana and Inkera y'Abahizi, among others.