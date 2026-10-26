Malawi: MCP Claims 'Regime Thugs' Stoned Chakwera Convoy and Forced Journos to Delete

A church celebration attended by former president Dr Lazarus Chakwera descended into scenes of chaos on Sunday after a mob allegedly attacked opposition supporters, smashed vehicles and assaulted journalists covering the event.

The violence erupted outside the CCAP Blantyre Synod's 150th anniversary thanksgiving service, where Dr Chakwera had joined worshippers and dignitaries for the commemorations.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) claims a group of suspected regime-aligned roughnecks blocked access routes to the venue before turning on opposition supporters attempting to attend the service.

Among the vehicles targeted was one belonging to MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu, while party officials said at least four vehicles carrying party members were vandalised during the disturbances.

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MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said supporters were denied access to the venue after Chakwera had entered and alleged that attackers then began damaging vehicles belonging to party members.

The disorder escalated further when two journalists covering the incident were reportedly assaulted while attempting to document the events unfolding outside the church grounds.

Nation Publications Limited photojournalist Francis Chamasowa and Trans World Radio journalist Francis Nkawihe were allegedly manhandled while taking photographs of individuals said to be attacking opposition figures.

According to reports from the scene, the journalists were ordered to delete the images they had captured and felt compelled to comply for their own safety.

The allegations have raised fresh questions over security arrangements after witnesses claimed the incidents took place in full view of police officers, who allegedly failed to intervene or protect the journalists.

Police officers were later seen holding meetings in the HHI area as tensions continued to simmer around the high-profile church gathering.

The thanksgiving service itself continued despite the disturbances, with Chakwera remaining in attendance throughout the event.