Namibia: Etosha Fires Contained As 16 Percent of Park Burns

25 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

All threatening fires at Etosha National Park had been suppressed by 19h00 on Saturday, following a joint effort by ministry staff, members of the Namibian Defence Force, Ongava staff, surrounding conservancies and farms.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Vilho Hangula says aerial observations conducted at 07h00 on Sunday confirmed that there were no active fires at Oberland and Gemsbokvlakte.

Fires in the Olifantsbad, Harib and Aus blocks remain contained and pose no threat to the park.

"Recent fire mapping shows that 3 746.18 square kilometres of the park have been affected by fires during September and October 2026, representing 16,3% of Etosha National Park's overall area," Hangula says.

He says firefighting teams have been recalled to base to rest and remain on standby as the situation continues to be monitored.

However, the ministry warns that hot and windy conditions could cause fires to reignite in some areas.

Hangula adds that temperatures at Etosha are forecast to reach 39°C on Sunday, with wind speeds expected to reach 22km/h from 11h00.

The cause of the fires has not yet been confirmed.

Etosha deputy director Naambo Iipinge has urged visitors to exercise caution and consider the potential consequences of their actions while in the park

Read the original article on Namibian.

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