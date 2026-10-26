Namibia: Penehupifo Created Safe Space for Geingob to Reveal Cancer Diagnosis

Former first lady Monica Geingos says Penehupifo Pohamba helped create a safe space for former president Hage Geingob to publicly disclose his prostate cancer diagnosis, encouraging men across Namibia to seek testing.

Speaking at Pohamba's memorial service at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek on Saturday, Geingos said Geingob, who was prime minister at the time, revealed his diagnosis during a major cancer conference hosted by Pohamba in 2013.

"He chose that day to disclose that he had prostate cancer and that he had beaten it. And he says the reason he chose to do that is because he trusted her and the work that she did," Geingos said.

She said Geingob's decision to speak publicly about his illness encouraged men across Namibia to get tested, highlighting Pohamba's influence in creating an environment where people felt safe discussing sensitive health issues.

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Geingos explained that Geingob often referred to Pohamba as the "old lady", not because of her age, but because of her maternal nature and the trust she inspired in others.

"She was maternal. So it wasn't 'old lady' in terms of age. It was in terms of her being maternal," she said.

Geingos also remembered Pohamba as a generous and supportive figure who stood by her during both difficult and successful periods of her life.

She said when she took over the office of the first lady, Pohamba had left money in a bank account because she understood the challenges of starting programmes without funding.

"She knew how hard it was to start from nothing. And she made sure I didn't have to," Geingos said.

According to Geingos, Pohamba continued to show concern for others even during her final days in hospital, with their last conversation taking place about three weeks before her death.

Pohamba died on 17 October at the age of 78. She served as Namibia's first lady from 2005 to 2015 and was known for her work supporting vulnerable communities and promoting health awareness.