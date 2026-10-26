Malawi: Hrdc Demands Arrests and Probe Over Convoy Attack and Journalist Assault

Rights coalition says police must act on videos of the Blantyre incidents and investigate officers who allegedly failed to intervene.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the attack on the convoy of former President Lazarus Chakwera in Blantyre, along with damage to a vehicle belonging to Moses Kunkuyu and the alleged assault and intimidation of journalists Francis Chamasowa and Francis Nkawihe.

In a statement released on Sunday, the coalition said the incidents, which took place on October 25, 2026, raised serious concerns about political tolerance and the rule of law.

"No individual should face violence, intimidation, or harassment because of their political affiliation, public standing, or professional responsibilities," the statement said.

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HRDC said it was particularly concerned by reports that journalists were manhandled and forced to delete photographs of the incidents.

Such conduct, it said, was a serious affront to press freedom and the public's right to information.

The group also raised alarm over allegations that police officers witnessed the violence without intervening.

It said the Malawi Police Service has a constitutional duty to protect life and enforce the law impartially, and that any failure to act must be investigated.

HRDC called on police to arrest those responsible without delay, pointing to videos circulating on social media that it said could provide leads.

It urged authorities to preserve the evidence and "not wait for public outrage to subside before taking action."

The coalition also demanded an impartial probe into the alleged inaction of officers, adding that any officer found to have neglected their duty should be held accountable.

"The protection of human rights cannot be selective," the statement said. "Silence in the face of political violence only emboldens perpetrators."

The statement was signed by Vice-Chairperson Madalitso Banda and National Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa on behalf of the HRDC Board of Directors.