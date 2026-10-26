Liberia: Howard-Taylor's Office Says Her Records Pulled From VP Facebook Page

Published: October 25, 2026

MONROVIA -- Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor's office said official posts and media documenting her six years in office have been removed from the Facebook page of the Office of the Vice President, and it demanded that authorities say who ordered the removal and restore the records.

In a statement, the office said the material had been removed systematically and described it as the erasure of public records that belong to Liberians, not to whoever holds the office. The statement does not say when the posts came down, how many were affected or whether they were deleted or only hidden.

"A change in leadership should never result in the erasure of a predecessor's public record," the statement said. "Public institutions and the public archives they generate belong to the people of Liberia, not to the individuals who temporarily occupy public office."

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The office said the page was created and maintained during Howard-Taylor's tenure to preserve the country's institutional memory, promote transparency and keep the public informed about state affairs. It said the removed material documented her diplomatic engagements, international conferences, policy initiatives and national service.

The statement posed two questions: who authorized the removal, and what the rationale was for deleting the office's institutional history. "These are legitimate questions that warrant clear, responsible, and transparent answers," it said.

It framed the matter as a test of how successive administrations treat their predecessors' work. "Today, it is the official record of Former Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; tomorrow, it could be the records of another public servant," the statement said.

The office called on "the relevant authorities" to restore the records, adding in a parenthetical that this applied "if hidden from public view, as allowed by Facebook." That wording leaves open whether the posts were deleted or only hidden, which can be undone.

Howard-Taylor served as vice president under President George Weah from January 2018 to January 2024. She is facing prosecution over allegations arising from a government investigation into an alleged transnational cocaine trafficking network. In September, Criminal Court "C" granted her compassionate medical release from the Monrovia Central Prison to home detention. The statement does not refer to the case.