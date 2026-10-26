Kenya: Kalonzo Defends Gachagua Visit, Says Opposition Unity Is Bigger Than Individual Ambitions

Nairobi — Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended his visit to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, insisting that their relationship remains intact and reaffirming his commitment to uniting opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement shared on social media, Kalonzo said he and Gachagua had remained friends and political allies since Gachagua's impeachment, dismissing criticism of their recent meetings.

"Since the impeachment of H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, he and I have stood together as friends and allies," Kalonzo said.

He noted that Gachagua had previously visited his home in Muuna, Tseikuru, before he reciprocated the visit at Wamunyoro.

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"My brother Rigathi has been to my Muuna home in Tseikuru. Now I have been to his in Wamunyoro. What is wrong with friends and cousins visiting one another?" he posed.

The Wiper leader claimed that the government was unsettled by the prospect of a united opposition capable of challenging President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Kalonzo alleged that individuals were being paid to spread propaganda and create confusion within opposition ranks, although he did not provide evidence to support the claim.

"What worries the predator regime is not a visit between friends and cousins. It is a united alternative government in waiting," he said.

He urged Kenyans to disregard what he described as attempts to sow discord among opposition leaders, maintaining that cooperation among political rivals was necessary to build a credible alternative to the current administration.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by opposition figures to coordinate their political activities and establish a common position ahead of the next General Election.

Kalonzo said he had made it his personal mission to bring opposition leaders together and would continue engaging his colleagues despite differences in political ambitions.

He argued that the broader objective of changing Kenya's political leadership should take precedence over individual interests.

"I have made it my personal mission to unite the opposition, and I will keep engaging all my colleagues. Liberating Kenya is bigger than any one person's ambition," he said.

He further declared that opposition unity was non-negotiable, reiterating the slogan "WANTAM", which opposition leaders have used in their calls for President Ruto to serve only one term.

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The statement reinforces Kalonzo's public positioning as a proponent of opposition cooperation, even as leaders and political formations navigate questions of leadership, strategy and possible alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

The relationship between Kalonzo and Gachagua has drawn attention as opposition leaders explore ways to coordinate against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kalonzo's latest remarks suggest that he intends to maintain direct engagement with opposition colleagues, including those whose political interests may differ, as discussions about a united front continue.

However, the statement did not outline a formal coalition agreement, identify a joint presidential candidate or specify the structure of a possible opposition government.