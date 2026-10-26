Somalia's Health Minister Survives No-Confidence Motion in Parliament

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Welfare has survived a no-confidence motion after the House of the People voted to allow him to remain in office, according to parliament.

During its 28th session of the eighth parliamentary term on Sunday, lawmakers questioned the minister about the country's healthcare system and the performance of his ministry before voting on whether to withdraw their confidence in him.

The motion was submitted to the speaker of parliament by lawmakers on Oct. 10, 2026.

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According to the results announced by House Speaker Abdikadir Mohamed Nur Jama, 89 lawmakers voted in favor of allowing the minister to remain in office, while 50 supported removing him. Five lawmakers abstained.

The vote followed a collective questioning session focused on the responsibilities and activities of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The minister responded to questions about the overall state of healthcare in Somalia before lawmakers cast their votes.

The session was chaired by Speaker Jama, assisted by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow.

Earlier in the session, lawmakers approved the third reading report on proposed amendments to Somalia's Central Bank Law No. 130 of April 2012. A total of 137 lawmakers voted in favor, four opposed the measure and three abstained.

Parliament also swore in newly appointed Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Omar Ma'alin, known as Daada, along with a member of the Independent Human Rights Commission and two members of the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission.

The parliamentary session comes as Somalia continues to face challenges in strengthening healthcare services and improving access to medical care across the country.

The minister's survival of the motion allows him to remain in office, although the parliamentary questioning placed the ministry's performance and the wider state of the country's health sector under scrutiny.