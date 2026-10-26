South Africa: Presidential Ethekwini Working Group Marks 'Significant Progress' in Service Delivery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has commended the progress made by the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) in advancing service delivery and strengthening economic development.

The Deputy President held a meeting with the working group on Friday at the eThekwini City Hall in KwaZulu-Natal, which provided an update on the progress, challenges and proposed interventions for phase two of the PeWG.

The PeWG was established in 2024 following engagements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality's most pressing challenges including water supply interruptions, ageing infrastructure, declining tourism, crime and port inefficiencies.

The Deputy President noted that since its establishment, the PeWG has continued to record significant developments in service delivery, business confidence, ageing infrastructure management and socio-economic challenges.

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He expressed appreciation for the implementation progress across priority projects where delivery is advancing, where there are delays, and where escalation or strategic intervention is required.

Moving forward

The latest PeWG Co-Chairs Report highlighted improvements across several key intervention areas, noting that municipal financial performance has stabilised, while governance measures have contributed to improved compliance and accountability.

Progress has also been recorded in reducing water losses, strengthening tourism promotion and advancing catalytic investment projects valued at more than R32 billion.

In its deliberations, the PeWG also noted the ongoing safety concerns that have plagued the Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and Kwa-Mashu (PINK) areas.

While welcoming the intervention by the President to deploy the South African National Defence Force to respond to the recent unrest in the province, the PeWG called for a similar intervention in the PINK areas.

Deputy President Mashatile emphasised that a safe, vibrant and well-managed, clean, and hospitable city centre will send a strong message that eThekwini is open for business and committed to inclusive growth that will benefit all its residents.

"[We must build] on this momentum, strengthen collaboration and accelerate implementation so that the Presidential eThekwini Working Group leaves a legacy of investment, growth, job creation and improved quality of life for the people of eThekwini and the province at large," Mashatile said.

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Improving service delivery

The work done by the PeWG complements the efforts that the Deputy President leads in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Service Delivery.

PeWG Co-Chair Mike Mabuyakhulu noted that the collaborative work of all spheres of government and social partners is starting to yield tangible results.

He said the Presidential eThekwini Working Group continues to play a critical role in unblocking challenges, strengthening coordination and driving implementation.

"We are seeing meaningful progress in key areas such as infrastructure development, transport, investment attraction and service delivery.

"While challenges remain, our focus is on accelerating delivery and ensuring that residents and businesses experience the benefits of these interventions," Mabuyakhulu said.

Key priorities for the next phase include securing funding for the uMlazi Canal upgrade, accelerating rail recovery initiatives, reducing non-revenue water losses and strengthening coordination to support economic growth and improved service delivery outcomes.

"This city belongs to its people and stakeholders. Thus, continuous updates to them is at the heart of our social contract.

"Soon, through the communication and marketing workstream, we will be rolling out stakeholder accountability sessions to ensure that no one is left behind in terms of being informed about the progress the PeWG is registering," Mabuyakhulu said.