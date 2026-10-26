South Africa: Health Minister to Lead Health Screening in Northern Cape

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, together with Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul and Northern Cape Health MEC Nontobeko Vilakazi, will on Monday lead an integrated community health screening programme in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District.

The programme forms part of government's response to the persistent public health legacy of asbestos mining in Kuruman and surrounding communities.

In a statement on Sunday, the department noted that decades of blue asbestos mining in the province have left behind unrehabilitated dumps, contaminated soil, roads and public spaces which continue to expose residents to airborne asbestos fibres.

"This integrated screening programme will provide affected community members with access to respiratory and general health assessments, early detection services, health education and referral pathways for further care.

"It also seeks to strengthen surveillance of asbestos-related diseases such including asbestosis, lung cancer and pleural thickening, identify previously undiagnosed cases, and connect eligible individuals to appropriate clinical management and compensation processes.

"Government remains committed to a coordinated response that combines health screening, community education, and improved access to diagnosis, treatment and compensation for affected workers and residents," the national Department of Health stated.