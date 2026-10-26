Nigeria: Death Toll in Taraba Terror Attack Rises to 40

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in the state confirmed that 10 locals were killed in the attack.

The number of people killed in the 23 October terror attack on Binnari village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to 40.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in the state confirmed that 10 locals were killed in the attack.

Victor Mshelizah, the spokesperson for Taraba police command, said police operatives were deployed to restore order in the area.

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However, Amnesty International Nigeria reported that 40 people were killed in the attack, adding that additional bodies were being discovered.

Other sources reported higher figures, with many people still missing.

Locals told this newspaper that houses, shops and goods were razed by the armed men who infiltrated the community through a border community in Plateau State.

"The attack which took place on Friday 23 October 2026 shows utter disdain for the sanctity of life," Amnesty said, calling for an impartial investigation and justice for the victims.

It corroborated locals' accounts of the assailants burning foodstuffs, homes, shops and motorcycles.

"The community is now littered with dead bodies, some burnt beyond recognition, as families declare many still missing," Amnesty said.

Amnesty International accused Nigerian authorities of failing to adequately protect rural communities from repeated attacks.

"The Nigerian authorities continue to leave rural communities in some parts of the north at the mercy of gunmen who repeatedly commit atrocities with impunity," the organisation said.

It called for an impartial investigation into the attack and adequate reparations for survivors.

"On the side of the authorities, issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough," Amnesty said. "Genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensuring justice for the victims."

The organisation added that the failure to prosecute suspected perpetrators was encouraging further violence.

"Consistent failure of the authorities to bring the suspected perpetrators to justice is clearly emboldening impunity," it said.

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Taraba is mapped to the insurgency-ravaged North-east, but it has suffered more from banditry, farmer-herder crises and communal clashes, just like its neighbouring state, Plateau.