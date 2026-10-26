Nigeria: CBD COP17 - Namibian Biosafety Expert Martha Kandawa-Schulz Dies in Yerevan

Martha Kandawa-Schulz, Namibia's Cartagena Protocol National Focal Point, died in Yerevan, Armenia, while participating in the ongoing United Nations Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP17).

Martha Kandawa-Schulz, Namibia's Cartagena Protocol National Focal Point, died in Yerevan, Armenia, while participating in the ongoing United Nations Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP17).

Ms Kandawa-Schulz, a professor, died on 23 October, according to a statement the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Secretariat issued Sunday evening.

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She was serving as Co-Chair of the Contact Group on Risk Assessment and Risk Management of Living Modified Organisms at the conference.

In a message to delegates, the Secretariat described her as a highly respected colleague whose dedication, expertise, and leadership contributed significantly to the Convention and its Protocols, as well as to the global biosafety community.

It said her commitment and collegiality had earned her the respect and appreciation of colleagues who had the privilege of working with her.

The Secretariat extended its condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the Government and people of Namibia.

It also expressed sympathy to the African Group and others mourning her death.

"The Presidency and the Secretariat are working closely together to support her family and the Namibian delegation on site, and to facilitate the necessary arrangements," the statement said.

The Secretariat also announced that a book of condolences would be available to delegates from 13:00 on Monday at Entrance 2, near the Asia-Pacific Room, for those wishing to pay their respects.

It urged delegates to honour Ms Kandawa-Schulz's memory and recognise her contributions to the shared objectives of the Convention.

The circumstances surrounding her death were not stated, although reports indicate that she collapsed during her engagement in the working group meeting on Friday.

CBD COP17 is taking place in Yerevan, Armenia, bringing together governments and other stakeholders to deliberate on global biodiversity conservation and the implementation of the Convention and its associated protocols.

Government representatives, delegates, scientists, civil society representatives and researchers, among others, from nearly 196 countries are participating in the conference.