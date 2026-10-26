South Africa: Mashatile to Visit Bronkhorstspruit Over Water Outbreak - South African News Briefs - October 26, 2026

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Mashatile to Visit Bronkhorstspruit Over Water Outbreak

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is set to visit Bronkhorstspruit to meet residents affected by a gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water supplied by the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant, reports EWN. More than 400 cases have been reported, with the City of Tshwane accused of failing to chlorinate the water properly. The incident has renewed scrutiny of the city’s water management, following the deaths of about two dozen people in Hammanskraal in 2023 after consuming contaminated water. Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed that the plant manager had been suspended while investigations continue to establish what went wrong and identify those responsible. Mashatile is expected to visit residents who have been hospitalised.

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Tiffany Meek Murder Trial Resumes in Palm Ridge

The trial of Tiffany Meek, who is accused of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden Lee Meek, is set to resume at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, reports SABC News. Proceedings were postponed last month after the prosecutor fell ill. The court is expected to consider findings from an inspection conducted in August at the apartment building where Jayden lived with his mother and where his partially clothed body was found. The proceedings are scheduled to continue until Tuesday as the court examines evidence from the inspection.

Senzo Meyiwa Remembered 12 Years After His Murder

South African football marks 12 years since Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014, reports EWN. Meyiwa was at the height of his career, having established himself as a leading goalkeeper and been appointed captain of the national team during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. His death shocked the country and prompted widespread mourning, with memorial services held across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal before he was laid to rest on 1 November 2014. Twelve years later, his murder remains a major public concern as the case continues in court. Meyiwa is remembered by Orlando Pirates supporters for his leadership, commitment and goalkeeping talent, with chants in his honour continuing to keep his memory alive.

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