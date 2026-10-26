Gabon Lifts Social Media Ban

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(file photo).
26 October 2026
allAfrica.com

Gabon has lifted its eight-month social media ban, which was introduced in February over concerns that online content was fuelling conflict and deepening divisions.

The ban took effect on 17 February, with the High Communication Authority (HAC) saying online content was fuelling conflict and deepening divisions in the country.

The restriction drew widespread criticism, particularly from young people and businesses reliant on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Many users resorted to virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the ban.

The ban came at a time when Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema faced a wave of social unrest less than a year after his election.

The suspension came amid social unrest, including strikes by teachers and civil servants over pay and working conditions.

The opposition said the suspension was an abuse of power.

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