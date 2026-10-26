Africa: All of Africa Today - October 26, 2026

Ruto Mourns 23 Killed in Kenya Road Crash

Kenyan President William Ruto has mourned the deaths of 23 people in a road accident at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. In a condolence message shared on social media, Ruto expressed sympathy with the victims' families and friends, describing the incident as a devastating loss for the country. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery and urged motorists to exercise greater caution and comply with traffic regulations. The President specifically called on drivers operating public service vehicles (PSVs) to prioritise passenger safety and directed the relevant authorities to conduct thorough inspections to ensure vehicles meet the required safety standards. The crash has renewed concerns about road safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations along one of Kenya's key transport corridors, which carries passenger buses, commercial vehicles and private motorists between the capital and the coastal region.

Nigeria Tracks 53 Contacts After Confirming Ebola Case

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Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 53 contacts linked to the country's confirmed Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory. The contacts include healthcare workers, the patient's husband and domestic staff, as well as personnel involved in collecting samples. Authorities said that none had tested positive or developed symptoms at the time of the briefing, and all are being monitored for 21 days after their last possible exposure. Nigeria is strengthening laboratory capacity, infection prevention measures and preparedness in higher-risk states. Investigations are also examining a possible link with Ebola cases in Kenya, following findings of genetic similarities between the viruses, although authorities say there is no evidence the Nigerian patient travelled to Kenya. The NCDC has urged the public to cooperate with contact-tracing teams, report symptoms and rely on verified information from health authorities.

Gabon Lifts Eight-Month Social Media Ban

Gabon has lifted its eight-month social media ban, which was introduced in February over concerns that online content was fuelling conflict and deepening divisions. The ban took effect on 17 February, with the High Communication Authority (HAC) saying online content was fuelling conflict and deepening divisions in the country. The restriction drew widespread criticism, particularly from young people and businesses reliant on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Many users resorted to virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the ban. The ban came at a time when Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema faced a wave of social unrest less than a year after his election. The suspension came amid social unrest, including strikes by teachers and civil servants over pay and working conditions. The opposition said the suspension was an abuse of power.

Nigerian President Tinubu Launches Campaign for Second Term

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has officially launched his campaign for re-election ahead of the country's presidential election in January 2027. Addressing thousands of supporters at a rally in Kaduna, Tinubu defended his administration's record and promised Nigerians a better future, citing economic recovery, growth and new opportunities. However, his campaign comes amid public frustration over the rising cost of living, inflation and poverty following the removal of long-standing fuel subsidies after he took office in 2023. Tinubu blamed previous administrations for the country's economic difficulties, maintaining that his reforms were intended to address longstanding weaknesses. Security is also expected to feature prominently in the election, as Nigeria continues to face armed banditry, kidnappings and a prolonged jihadist insurgency. At least 20 people were reportedly killed in a gun attack in the country's northeast on Friday. Tinubu is expected to face strong competition from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor Peter Obi.

Africa CDC Calls for Immediate Lifting of Sanctions on Zimbabwe

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has endorsed the African Union's call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. In a statement issued on 25 October, the continental public health agency warned that restrictions affecting health financing, procurement and legitimate financial transactions could increase costs and disrupt access to essential medical supplies and services. Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya said that healthcare must not become collateral damage in political disputes, warning that patients could be denied life-saving treatment and health workers left without essential supplies. The agency called for uninterrupted access to medicines, vaccines, diagnostic equipment and essential care, particularly for children, pregnant women and people requiring continuous treatment. It also urged governments, international partners, financial institutions and suppliers to remove unnecessary barriers to health-related cooperation. Africa CDC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care in strengthening disease surveillance, laboratory services, healthcare staffing and emergency preparedness, emphasising that protecting Zimbabwe's health system is vital to wider African health security.

UN Condemns Surge in Deadly Drone Attacks Across Sudan

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The United Nations has condemned an escalation in drone attacks across Sudan after documenting at least 306 deaths and hundreds of injuries during the first three weeks of October. The attacks, attributed to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, have targeted civilian areas and critical infrastructure, including homes, markets, hospitals, displacement sites, electricity stations and water sources. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned that the increasing use of drones was worsening civilian suffering, forcing further displacement and deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. Among the incidents documented were attacks on shelters housing displaced people in West Kordofan, where at least 25 civilians were killed, and a strike near a displacement site in Blue Nile state that killed at least 31 people, mostly women and children. Another drone attack on a transport truck in Dibab, West Kordofan, reportedly killed at least 139 people on 18 October. Markets and healthcare facilities have also been hit, with one hospital forced to suspend operations after an attack injured two health workers. Türk urged both sides to cease attacks on civilians, stop the flow of weapons fuelling the conflict and commit to a ceasefire. Separately, the UN Security Council condemned deadly drone strikes in the disputed Abyei region and called for a transparent investigation, accountability and the withdrawal of military forces to protect civilians.