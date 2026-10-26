Zimbabwe Chases Trade and Investment Deals At Russia-Africa Summit

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa touched down in Russia at the weekend for the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, with Zimbabwe pushing to lock in deals that will diversify the economy, expand trade, and create opportunities for young people.

The President, who recently assumed chairmanship of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), said the focus of Zimbabwe's delegation would be on practical outcomes.

"We will engage in critical high-level discussions centred on our shared priorities under the theme 'For Peace, Security, and Development,"' he noted as was quoted by State media on arrival.

"Our participation focuses on securing tangible benefits for our nation -- driving economic diversification, boosting industrial trade, and creating sustainable jobs for our youth."

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Mnangagwa was received at the airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Russia Grey Marongwe, and embassy officials.

Beyond the main summit sessions, the President is scheduled for one-on-one talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a meeting with Zimbabweans living in Russia.

Zimbabwe and Russia's relationship dates back to the liberation struggle, when the Soviet Union supported freedom fighters. Officials say those historic ties have since grown into cooperation in energy, agriculture, technology and multilateral diplomacy.

According to the President, the goal is to deepen collaboration in priority areas.

"Through mutual respect and win-win partnerships, we aim to accelerate growth in key sectors, including energy, food security, digital transformation, and technology."

This year's summit is the biggest Russia-Africa engagement to date. It will tackle artificial intelligence, food security, trade, investment, digitalisation and nuclear energy, with the aim of building balanced cooperation in politics, security, science and culture.

Co-chairing the summit will be President Putin and African Union Chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi. The Economic and Humanitarian Forum will run alongside the main summit.

Speaking in Moscow, Murwira said the President's programme was packed. He added that Mnangagwa would also meet Russian business leaders as part of an economic diplomacy push.

"Throughout his visit, His Excellency is also going to interact with businesspeople from the Russian Federation as part of our economic cooperation agenda and our economic diplomacy drive," Murwira was quoted by State media.

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He noted that in his dual role as Head of State and COMESA Chair, Mnangagwa's task was to ensure Zimbabwe and the region were represented with authority and secured meaningful agreements before returning home.

Mnangagwa is expected to return home later this week.