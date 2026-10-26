Zimbabwe: 14 Unclaimed Bodies Lying At Kwekwe Hospital, Some for Four Years

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to members of the public to come forward and identify 14 bodies lying at Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary, some of which have been uncollected for up to four years.

In a press statement issued this Sunday, police said five bodies have been positively identified but remain uncollected, while nine others are still unidentified.

Police said the families need to come forward for identification, completion of documentation and collection for dignified burial.

The identified bodies are those of Menfree Takawira, which has been at the mortuary for approximately two years; Munyaradzi M, from Gokwe South, at the mortuary for approximately four years; Benjamin Ncube, husband to Sharon Chikwari from Chegutu whose body has been at the mortuary for approximately two years, baby Talent, from Wishlee Farm, lying uncollected for approximately one year.

The body of Blessing Nyama of Alarm 2 Mine has been at the facility since August 8, 2026.

In addition, police said nine unidentified bodies are being held at the hospital, comprising persons brought to the mortuary between April and September 2026.

The ZRP is urging anyone whose relative went missing during that period to visit Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary and make enquiries.

Police said relatives will be assisted with the necessary paperwork to collect the bodies for burial.