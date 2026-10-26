SCOTTLAND FC has parted ways with head coach Norman Mapeza following the club's elimination from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions' League on Friday.

According to close sources, Mapeza was served with his dismissal letter on Sunday afternoon after a meeting with the executive.

Mapeza's departure comes just days after Scottland FC were knocked out of the continental competition by Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the second preliminary round.

The Zimbabwean champions went into the second leg in Luanda holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at the National Sports Stadium but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the 11 November Stadium to bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

The elimination appears to have brought Mapeza's tenure at Scottland to an end, with the club's leadership reportedly losing confidence in the veteran coach.

Mapeza leaves Scottland FC on second position on the premier league log table with 61 points.

Scottland FC is already on the hunt for a new coach and former Warriors coach Michael Nees is amongst possible replacements for Mapeza.

Other than Nees, Dynamos coach Aristica Cioaba is amongst the shortlisted candidates to take over. However, he has a running contract at Dynamos.