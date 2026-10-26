Kenya: Public Health Workers Suspend Strike for 30 Days to Allow Talks With Govt

26 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Public health workers have suspended their nationwide strike for 30 days to allow negotiations with the government over their grievances.

The suspension provides a window for the two sides to engage in talks aimed at resolving the dispute and restoring stability in public health facilities.

The decision is expected to ease pressure on government hospitals and other public health institutions that have been affected by the industrial action.

The 30-day period will allow representatives of the health workers and the government to pursue a negotiated settlement, with the outcome of the discussions likely to determine whether the dispute is resolved fully.

The strike has highlighted ongoing labour relations challenges in the public health sector, where disagreements between healthcare workers and the government can disrupt the delivery of essential medical services.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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