Rwanda: The Fight Against Drugs Must Begin At the Grassroots

editorial

The call by young people for newly elected village leaders to prioritise jobs and fight drug abuse shows that they understand the pressures holding back their growth. They are not asking leaders to focus on distant priorities; they are pointing to issues that shape daily life in their communities. That awareness deserves to be commended--and acted upon.

Jobs matter because work gives young people the means to support themselves, build confidence and contribute to their communities. But the fight against drug abuse is even more urgent. Substance use can damage health, disrupt families, undermine education and close off opportunities. These challenges are connected: young people need both a chance to build a future and support to protect it.

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New village leaders are well placed to help. They are close to residents and can listen, identify local concerns and connect young people to relevant services and opportunities. They can work with families, schools, health workers, youth groups and law enforcement to strengthen prevention, make help easier to find and address the conditions that allow drug abuse to take hold.

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Where illicit drugs or alcohol are being sold, communities should report the activity through the appropriate channels.

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But a campaign against drugs cannot succeed through enforcement or public messaging alone. It must take root at the grassroots--in families, neighbourhoods, schools and the places where young people spend time. Local action makes it possible to notice when someone is struggling, offer support early and challenge the attitudes that make harmful substance use seem normal.

That work cannot be left to leaders. Young people themselves have a responsibility to look out for one another, resist pressure to experiment with drugs and encourage friends who may be at risk to seek help. Supporting a peer means listening without ridicule, offering practical encouragement and involving trusted adults or professionals when necessary. It also means creating spaces where young people can find belonging, purpose and positive ways to spend their time.

Communities must guard against treating people battling addiction as a lost cause or a source of shame. Prevention, treatment and recovery all matter. Those who have overcome addiction can also help others see that change is possible.

The new leaders should take these concerns seriously and keep young people involved in shaping local responses. Young people, in turn, should stay engaged and take ownership of the wellbeing of their peers. The fight against drugs is a shared responsibility. Let us be one another's keepers.