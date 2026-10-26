Algeria: President Tebboune Congratulates Kaylia Nemour On Winning Two Golds At Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

25 October 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday congratulated Algerian gymnast Kaylia Nemour following her double gold-medal triumph at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune wrote on his personal social media account:

"Warmest congratulations, Kaylia... Like all Algerians, I am happy and proud of you for this double gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in the Netherlands.

You always deserve our full appreciation for making the nation's flag proud.

Long live Algeria."

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