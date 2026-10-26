Zimbabwe: Masvingo Land Evictions Raise Human Rights Concerns

Human rights advocates have called for urgent action to protect communities facing displacement from their ancestral land in Masvingo Province warning that development projects must not come at the expense of people's livelihoods and dignity.

The call was made during an online discussion hosted by the Masvingo Centre for Research and Advocacy (MACRAD) in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement last week.

A report released by MACRAD said the discussion focused on the human rights implications of land displacements, the vulnerability of rural communities facing eviction and the need for transparent and inclusive land governance.

"Stakeholders who participated in the X Spaces discussion called for urgent action to address forced evictions, protect community land rights and safeguard the safety, livelihoods and dignity of affected communities," the report said.

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Masvingo is among the provinces where the displacement of villagers from land they have occupied and depended on for generations has been reported.

The discussion brought together human rights advocates, social justice activists and civil society representatives including Nyasha Machirori of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, social justice activist Tendai Reuben Mbofana, Ephraim Mtombeni of the Masvingo Centre for Research and Development and Francis Mukora of the Community Alliance for Human Settlements.

Participants raised concerns about evictions linked to commercial agriculture, infrastructure and other development projects arguing that economic investment should respect constitutional protections and the rights of affected communities.

The report said land-related decisions must comply with the Constitution, applicable laws and international human rights obligations.

It also called for assessments of the social and economic consequences of proposed developments before their implementation to prevent affected families from losing their livelihoods or being left destitute.

Community consultation emerged as another key concern with stakeholders saying villagers should have a meaningful role in decisions affecting their land and future.

"Consultation must go beyond informing communities of decisions that have already been made. It should provide genuine opportunities for communities to influence outcomes and explore alternatives to displacement," the report said.

The report further called for stronger accountability mechanisms where land allocations, evictions or development projects allegedly result in human rights violations.

It said communities facing displacement should have access to legal assistance, independent human rights monitoring and effective remedies when their rights are violated.

Public institutions, traditional leaders and other stakeholders were urged to ensure that land governance processes are lawful, transparent and consistent with constitutional protections.

The discussion also highlighted concerns about the safety of human rights defenders including community leaders, grassroots activists and civil society organisations working to protect land rights.

According to the report, such individuals should be able to document alleged abuses, organise communities and advocate for justice without intimidation, harassment or retaliation.

The report argued that development should be assessed not only by the scale of investment or the economic value of projects, but also by their effects on people's lives, security and dignity.

"Communities should not be treated as obstacles to development. They must be recognised as rights holders and active participants in decisions concerning their land and future," it said.

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The stakeholders called on the Government, local authorities, traditional leaders, investors, human rights institutions and development partners to take practical measures to prevent unlawful evictions, protect livelihoods and ensure accountability.

They also urged civil society organisations to maintain engagement with affected communities and strengthen collaboration with relevant authorities to pursue constructive solutions to land disputes.

The report concluded that land was more than an economic asset describing it as a foundation of livelihood, identity, dignity and community survival.

"The future of development in Masvingo Province must be one in which investment and human rights protection advance together, and no community is denied dignity, justice or meaningful participation in decisions that determine its future," the report said.