Zimbabwe: Fix Your Own Crumbling Buildings Before Threatening Homeowners, Gvt Told

The Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Association (ZURRA) has criticised the Government's directive ordering homeowners and property owners to renovate dilapidated buildings or face penalties saying authorities should lead by example by repairing deteriorating public infrastructure.

ZURRA said while it supported efforts to promote clean, safe and dignified living environments, imposing punitive measures on homeowners struggling with the rising cost of living was insensitive.

In a statement, ZURRA spokesperson Marvelous Kumalo said the government should prioritise the renovation of its own deteriorating properties before demanding that citizens improve theirs.

"We appreciate efforts to create safe, clean and dignified living environments. However, we are concerned about the approach and reiterate that the government must lead by example and desist from demanding what it does not practise," Kumalo said.

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The association said public buildings, government offices, schools, clinics, stadia, hostels and council-owned properties across the country were in a state of disrepair.

It called on the government to introduce a nationwide renovation programme arguing that authorities should demonstrate their commitment to maintaining infrastructure before enforcing similar requirements on private property owners.

ZURRA also raised concerns about the financial burden the directive could impose on households already struggling to meet basic needs including food, school fees and accommodation costs.

"Many homeowners are struggling to afford basic food, school fees and rentals. To threaten them with penalties for not renovating in this harsh economic environment is insensitive," Kumalo said.

The association argued that renovating properties required access to affordable building materials, reliable water and electricity supplies as well as financing facilities that remained beyond the reach of many households.

It urged the government to address these challenges before introducing punitive measures against property owners.

Rather than penalties, ZURRA proposed incentives to encourage homeowners to maintain their properties including tax breaks on building materials, discounts on council rates for compliant properties and low-interest loans for home improvements.

The association said such measures would help residents improve their properties without placing additional pressure on already strained household budgets.

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ZURRA called on the government to publish a time-bound plan outlining how dilapidated public buildings and government-owned properties would be renovated.

It also urged authorities to suspend punitive measures against private property owners until economic conditions improved and to engage residents' associations in meaningful consultations before implementing the directive.

The debate highlights the challenge facing authorities as they seek to improve urban environments while balancing enforcement with residents' ability to meet the costs of property maintenance.

"A clean Zimbabwe must be built together -- with Government leading, not threatening, from the front," Kumalo said.

ZURRA said improving the country's-built environment required cooperation between the government, local authorities and residents rather than relying on threats of penalties against homeowners.