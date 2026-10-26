South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie's Blu Label Visits Raise Fresh Questions Over Ticketpro Sale

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie made repeated visits to JSE-listed technology group Blu Label before it sold its Ticketpro subsidiary to a consortium linked to his political party, fuelling suspicions about his influence on the controversial deal.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie visited the Sandton head office of listed technology group Blu Label on several occasions while the latter was finalising the sale of its ticketing business, Ticketpro.

Earlier this month, Daily Maverick revealed that Ticketpro's new owners, a "women-owned broad-based black economic empowerment consortium", have strong links to McKenzie and his political party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA). The transaction saw McKenzie's former chief of staff, Bakang Lethoko, taking the helm as Ticketpro's new CEO.

The deal raised eyebrows as Ticketpro is the exclusive ticketing vendor for Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Football Association (Safa), both of which fall within McKenzie's oversight.

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Industry insiders have also expressed concern that Ticketpro might benefit from future sporting events for which McKenzie and his department are actively canvassing. If, for instance, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture were to succeed in bringing a Formula One race to South Africa, the PA-linked ticketing company would be in pole position to secure the ticketing rights, our sources suggested.

McKenzie strongly denied that he played a role in the Ticketpro transaction or that he could influence Ticketpro's ticketing contracts. Blu Label, founded and run by...