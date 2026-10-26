Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Calls for Continued Political Dialogue in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for continued political dialogue and national unity, while highlighting progress in the fight against Al-Shabaab and efforts to introduce direct elections.

In an address to the Somali people, Mohamud discussed the country's security and political situation, saying the government remained committed to strengthening democratic governance, improving security and resolving political differences through dialogue.

"Political dialogue is always open to us. Differences of opinion have a solution through dialogue," the president said.

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His remarks come amid continuing political divisions between the federal government and opposition figures over the country's political future, constitutional arrangements and the electoral process.

Mohamud reaffirmed his commitment to talks, presenting dialogue as the way to build consensus on issues of national importance and prevent political disagreements from undermining stability.

He also highlighted progress towards one-person-one-vote elections, saying recent electoral processes had been conducted peacefully and had provided an opportunity for greater public participation in choosing political representatives.

Somalia has been seeking to move away from its long-standing indirect electoral system, in which clan representatives and delegates play a central role in selecting lawmakers and political leaders.

The proposed transition to direct voting has been a major part of the government's democratic reform agenda, although disagreements over the electoral framework and political roadmap remain a source of tension.

On security, Mohamud said military operations against Al-Shabaab were making significant progress, with the armed group pushed out of several areas where residents were beginning to experience improved security and the restoration of government authority.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and continues to pose a major security threat through attacks on security forces, officials and civilians.

The government has made the fight against the group a central priority, working with international partners and local forces to regain territory and strengthen state institutions in areas affected by the insurgency.

Mohamud reiterated that his administration would continue efforts to improve security, advance democratic governance and encourage cooperation among political stakeholders.

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The president's appeal for dialogue comes as Somalia faces the challenge of balancing security operations with efforts to build stronger institutions and reach agreement on the country's political future.

He stressed the importance of national unity and continued engagement, saying political differences should be addressed through talks rather than allowed to obstruct progress.

It remained unclear whether the renewed call would lead to substantive negotiations with opposition leaders or resolve the outstanding disputes over Somalia's political and electoral arrangements.