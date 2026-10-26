Somalia's House Speaker Inspects Renovation Work At Villa Hargeisa

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur Jama, on Monday inspected ongoing renovation and modernisation works at part of the parliamentary leadership and committee offices at Villa Hargeysa in Mogadishu.

The inspection aimed to assess progress on reconstruction and maintenance, review the quality of the work and ensure that the project was proceeding as planned, according to information from the House of the People.

The works form part of the speaker's broader efforts to improve parliamentary infrastructure, upgrade offices and modernise working facilities to meet contemporary standards for legislative institutions.

During the visit, Jama instructed those overseeing the project to continue the work efficiently and maintain high standards of quality.

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He stressed the importance of providing modern and functional workplaces that enable members of parliament and parliamentary staff to carry out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

The renovation initiative is also part of a wider plan to improve services and infrastructure within the House of the People, Somalia's lower house of parliament.

The project seeks to create a more suitable working environment for the country's national legislature by upgrading its facilities and improving the conditions in which parliamentary business is conducted.

The inspection reflects ongoing efforts by the parliamentary leadership to strengthen institutional infrastructure and provide facilities that support the work of lawmakers and committees.

No completion date or financial details for the renovation project were provided in the information released about the visit.