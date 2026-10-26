Somalia: Somali and Turkish Land Forces Chiefs Discuss Military Cooperation in Ankara

Ankara, Türkiye — Somalia's Land Forces Commander, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, has held talks with his Turkish counterpart, General Metin Tokel, in Ankara to strengthen military cooperation and enhance the capabilities of the Somali National Army.

The meeting focused on expanding ties between the two countries' armed forces and improving the operational capacity of Somali troops, according to information released by Somali military authorities.

Omar thanked the Turkish government and armed forces for their continued support to Somalia's military and people, highlighting Ankara's role in training and equipping Somali forces.

He singled out support for the Gorgor commandos, an elite unit of the Somali National Army that has received specialised training and equipment through the two countries' defence partnership.

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Türkiye has become one of Somalia's key security partners, providing military training and assistance as Mogadishu works to strengthen its national forces and improve the country's security.

The cooperation includes training programmes for Somali personnel in Türkiye and at the TURKSOM military training facility in Mogadishu, which has played a central role in efforts to rebuild the Somali armed forces.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues its campaign against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked armed group that has waged an insurgency against the federal government for more than a decade.

The two commanders did not announce any new military agreements or equipment deals in the information provided about their meeting.

Separately, Omar and his delegation attended an international military drone competition in Ankara, where Somali military personnel joined representatives from other countries at an event focused on unmanned aerial systems.

The International Best Military Drone Team Competition, organised by the Turkish Land Forces Command, brought together military teams from 18 countries, with additional countries attending as observers. The competition tested participants' drone piloting skills, speed and manoeuvrability across a course featuring multiple obstacles.

Türkiye's Land Forces team won the competition, followed by Pakistan in second place and Italy in third, according to Turkish media reports.

The event provided a platform for military personnel from participating countries to exchange experience and observe developments in drone technology, which has become increasingly important in modern military operations.

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Somalia's participation comes as the country seeks to develop the technical skills and operational readiness of its armed forces amid evolving security challenges.

The talks between Omar and Tokel underscore the continued defence relationship between Mogadishu and Ankara, with training, equipment and military capacity-building remaining central to their partnership.

Neither side announced specific new commitments arising from the meeting.