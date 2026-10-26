Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Loses Mother, As Tinubu Mourns

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Okonjo royal family of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, on the passing of Prof. Kamene Okonjo, who died at the age of 96.

Prof. Okonjo was a distinguished scholar, a champion of women's empowerment, and a revered matriarch.

The President particularly commiserated with her daughter, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, other family members, and the people of Ogwashi-Uku over the loss of their beloved mother, matriarch, and community leader.

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President Tinubu described Prof. Okonjo's passing as the loss of an accomplished academic whose life was defined by intellectual distinction, service to humanity, and an enduring commitment to advancing women and society.

He acknowledged her contributions to scholarship and her inspiring example as a woman who combined professional excellence with dedication to family, community, and the preservation of traditional institutions.

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant the departed eternal rest and comfort the family and all who mourn her passing.

Vanguard reports that Kamene Okonjo, a professor of sociology and advocate for women's rights, died on Friday, according to reports citing a statement issued by the Umu Obi Obahai royal family of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom in Delta state.

Okonjo-Iweala, in a post on X on Sunday, thanked friends and followers for their messages of condolence and support to her family.

"Today, I have been overwhelmed with messages of condolences and tributes to my wonderful mother.

"I just want to thank all my friends and followers and let you know how appreciative my entire family and I are of your support.

"My mother lived a quality life till the end and we are very grateful we had her for so long. May her soul rest in perfect peace." She wrote