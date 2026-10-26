South Africa: Social Grant Officials Fired As Death Threats Rock Fraud Investigations

The South African Social Security Agency has dismissed 65 workers for misconduct since April 2025, with the Eastern Cape recording 19 dismissals.

Chief executive Themba Matlou has condemned death threats against officials investigating wrongdoing and warned that staff who abuse their positions will face consequences.

The South African Social Security Agency has fired 65 officials for misconduct as death threats against staff investigating wrongdoing raise fears for their safety.

Chief executive Themba Matlou says the agency will not allow workers to abuse their positions while millions of South Africans depend on social grants.

The agency has handled 134 disciplinary cases involving its officials since April 2025.

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Of these, 106 cases have been completed, while 28 are still being dealt with.

A total of 65 officials lost their jobs. Others received written warnings, final written warnings or suspensions without pay.

Some workers resigned while facing disciplinary action. The agency also withdrew 16 cases and found four officials not guilty.

The Eastern Cape recorded the most dismissals, with 19 officials losing their jobs.

Mpumalanga and Gauteng each recorded 13 dismissals, while KwaZulu-Natal had 11.

Matlou welcomed the recent firing of four officials found guilty of different forms of misconduct.

"The dismissal of these four officials demonstrates that our efforts to strengthen accountability and protect the social grant system are yielding tangible results," he said.

He warned that no official could escape punishment for abusing their position at the expense of people who depend on grants and taxpayers.

But Matlou also raised serious concerns about threats against employees who investigate wrongdoing.

He said some officials handling misconduct cases had received death threats.

Matlou condemned the intimidation and warned against attempts to stop workers from doing their jobs.

He said the agency would support employees who acted within the law and worked in the public interest.

The agency is now tightening its systems to make it harder for workers to commit fraud or other offences.

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It also wants to improve how it spots wrongdoing, investigates complaints and takes action against guilty officials.

"Our Anti-Fraud Strategy is coming to fruition. We are strengthening our systems, closing loopholes, pursuing allegations of wrongdoing and ensuring that those found guilty face the consequences of their actions," Matlou said.

He said public institutions responsible for helping vulnerable people must never become a way for dishonest workers to make money.

However, Matlou stressed that every official facing disciplinary action must receive a fair hearing.

Each case must be judged on its own facts and workers must be given their rights during investigations.

The agency said it would continue investigating wrongdoing and involve law enforcement where necessary.

It promised to protect the social grant system while making sure guilty officials face the consequences.