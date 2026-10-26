South Africa: Big Murder Trials and Zuma Daughter Back in Court On Monday

Businessman Katiso Molefe and three co-accused face 35 charges linked to several killings, including the murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla faces charges linked to the July 2021 unrest, while Eugene de Kock is expected to testify about apartheid crimes.

DJ Sumbody murder trial finally begins:

Businessman Katiso "KT" Molefe and three co-accused are expected in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 26 October, facing 35 charges linked to several killings.

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Molefe, who is out on R400,000 bail, is accused of arranging the November 2022 murder of musician Oupa "DJ Sumbody" Sefoka and his two bodyguards in Woodmead.

He appears alongside Michael Tau, Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana. Investigators have linked guns used in the shooting to other murders, including those of DJ Vintos, businessman Don Tindleni and engineer Armand Swart.

Apartheid killer Eugene de Kock to testify:

Former apartheid police commander Eugene de Kock is expected to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cases Inquiry on Monday.

Known as "Prime Evil", De Kock led the notorious Vlakplaas unit, which targeted anti-apartheid activists.

He received two life sentences plus 212 years in prison in 1996 for six murders.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission granted him amnesty for some crimes but rejected most of his applications. He was released on parole in 2015 after serving 19 years.

Zuma's daughter back in court over July unrest:

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla returns to the Durban High Court on Monday over her alleged role in the July 2021 unrest.

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma faces three charges, including incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

Prosecutors claim her social media posts encouraged violence after her father's imprisonment.

Zuma-Sambudla denies the accusations. Her trial is expected to continue until 6 November.

Mother accused of killing son returns to court:

Tiffany Meek, 32, returns to the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday, accused of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee Meek.

The boy went missing on 13 May 2025 after apparently failing to return home from school. His half-naked body was found the next day near a staircase at their Fleurhof apartment complex.

Meek has pleaded not guilty to murder, child abuse and other charges.

Her trial has faced delays over evidence from a court inspection and a prosecutor falling ill. She remains in custody after being denied bail.

Shebe Maburna fights for bail again:

Popular Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo "Shebe Maburna" Chauke returns to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday to continue his bail application.

He faces 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to property following a shooting incident in Ladanna, Polokwane.

His lawyer claims he is being framed and says no video evidence places him at the crime scene.

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The musician previously told the court he needed surgery for a leg injury suffered in a car crash.

He is expected to face questions from state prosecutor Advocate Kgaugelo Lekoloane.

Woman accused of R9.9-million electricity scam back in court:

Janitha van Reenen-Coetzee returns to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Monday over an alleged R9.9-million electricity reconnection scam involving Emfuleni Municipality.

Prosecutors accuse her of running an illegal operation that reconnected electricity.

She faces charges of theft, fraud, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Van Reenen-Coetzee was granted R20,000 bail on 18 September 2026.

She also faces separate charges linked to an alleged R16-million ghost fleet procurement scheme.