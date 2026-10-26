Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Opposes Abduction of Tanzanian Activist Twaha Mwaipaya

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi movement has condemned the reported abduction of Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kamulu, Machakos County, demanding the immediate disclosure of his whereabouts and guarantees for his safety.

In a statement, the movement said the incident raised fresh concerns over the safety of opposition figures and human rights defenders from neighbouring countries while in Kenya.

According to Amnesty International, Mwaipaya was seized while travelling in a taxi by individuals using three vehicles. His whereabouts following the reported abduction were not provided in the statement.

Linda Mwananchi called on Kenyan authorities to urgently establish where Mwaipaya is being held, ensure his safety and prevent his forced removal from the country.

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The movement also demanded an independent investigation into the incident and accountability for everyone involved, regardless of their position or nationality.

The movement linked the reported abduction to previous incidents involving opposition figures and activists from neighbouring countries who were allegedly targeted while on Kenyan soil.

In November 2024, Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye was abducted in Nairobi and taken to Uganda, where he was detained following a military court appearance.

In January 2025, Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai was reportedly abducted by armed men in Nairobi and released hours later following public outrage and intervention by human rights defenders.

Linda Mwananchi described Mwaipaya's case as the latest in a troubling pattern of cross-border abductions targeting people associated with opposition politics and human rights advocacy.

The movement criticised President William Ruto's administration, arguing that Kenya risked becoming a hunting ground for those seeking to silence dissent beyond their national borders.

It said the incidents threatened Kenya's longstanding reputation as a refuge for people fleeing political persecution in the region.

Linda Mwananchi demanded urgent action to establish Mwaipaya's whereabouts, protect him from harm and prevent any forced transfer from Kenya.

It further called for an independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported abduction and hold those responsible to account.

The movement reaffirmed its commitment to defending democracy, human rights and the Constitution, saying Kenya should remain a beacon of freedom and a place of refuge for people fleeing persecution.