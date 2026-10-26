Zimbabwean Man Arrested for Poaching in SA After Police Discover Meat Linked to Two Sable Antelopes

A 34-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested in Limpopo after two sable antelopes worth R44 000 were allegedly killed in a suspected illegal hunting incident.

Gift Duba was arrested on Wednesday, 22 October 2026, during an intelligence-driven police operation in the Sekhukhune District.

He faces charges of illegal hunting, possession of game meat and contravening South Africa's Immigration Act.

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According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the arrest followed information about alleged illegal hunting at a farm along Vaalfontein Road in the Groblersdal policing area.

Police from the Sekhukhune Tactical and Investigation Team acted on the information and proceeded to Bloompoort village, where they searched a homestead in Monageng.

During the search, officers discovered meat in a refrigerator that they suspected was linked to the alleged killing of two sable antelopes on Tuesday, 21 October.

Further investigations led police to the farm, where they found two dead sable antelopes, described as old bucks, valued at R44 000.

Police also discovered portions of meat that had been cut into strips and hung on trees to dry for the production of biltong.

Investigators reportedly established that the dried meat was intended to be collected once it had lost moisture, making it lighter and easier to transport.

Duba was arrested on charges of illegal hunting, possession of game meat and contravening the Immigration Act.

He appeared before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Friday, 23 October 2026.

The case was postponed to Monday, 26 October, for a bail application and further police investigations.

He was remanded in police custody pending his next court appearance.

The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, commended the Sekhukhune Tactical and Investigation Team for its swift response.