Zimbabwe: Hardrock Close to Clinching PSL Title Following Mwos Win

HARDROCK FC moved a step closer to the 2026 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title after coming from two goals down to beat MWOS FC 3-2 at Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe on Sunday.

The Kwekwe-based side looked set for defeat after MWOS dominated the first half and deservedly went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Arthur Banda opened the scoring for MWOS in the 11th minute, capitalising on their early dominance to give the visitors the advantage.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Nigel Makumbe took advantage of an error by Hardrock goalkeeper Martin Mapisa to make it 2-0.

However, Hardrock responded quickly through Gerald Takwara who pulled one in the 61st minute before Thubelihle Mavuso completed the comeback seven minutes later, scoring in the 68th minute to level the contest at 2-2.

With the match heading towards a draw, Munashe Bamara produced the decisive moment in the 89th minute, unleashing a stunning long-range effort to complete Hardrock's comeback and secure all three points.

Sunday's victory further strengthened Hardrock's position at the top of the PSL table, with the Kwekwe side now on 69 points.

Hardrock are eight points clear of second-placed Scottland FC, who have 61 points with two games in hand.

With the title race entering its decisive stage, Hardrock's dramatic victory puts them firmly in control of their own destiny as they continue their pursuit of their maiden PSL championship.