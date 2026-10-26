Zimbabwe: Toddler Scalded to Death After Pulling Bucket of Hot Water

AN eight-month-old baby girl died last week after sustaining serious burns when she pulled a bucket of hot water over herself at a house in Epworth, police have said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident happened on October 21, 2026.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the infant crawled towards a bucket full of hot water and pulled it over herself.

"She subsequently sustained serious burns and was admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital where she passed on October 24, 2026," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Parents and guardians have been urged to always keep hot liquids and dangerous objects out of reach of children and to closely supervise toddlers to prevent such tragic accidents.