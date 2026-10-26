Kenya: Police, Protesters Clash During Cost-of-Living, Fuel Demonstrations

Cape Town — Nairobi police arrested several protesters on Monday as officers and demonstrators clashed in running battles across the CBD over rising fuel prices and the cost of living, The Eastleigh Voice reports.

Protesters gathered on Moi Avenue and Kimathi Street despite a heavy police deployment, carrying placards reading 'Remove taxes on fuel'. The protests followed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority's latest pricing review for the October-November cycle, which pushed petrol in Nairobi to Sh226.96 per litre, diesel to Sh227.76, and kerosene to Sh219.87.

In a letter dated October 22 and received at police headquarters the same day, the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders said the demonstration aimed to highlight the burden of fuel costs on households and businesses. Organisers estimated 500 to 900 participants, and pledged to keep the march orderly and respect the rights of other members of the public.