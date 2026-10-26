Liberia: House Eyes U.S.$1.2m for Sinoe College

MONROVIA — The House of Representatives is considering a proposal to increase the Sinoe County Community College's 2027 budget to US$1.2 million to support the construction of its own campus and improve learning conditions.

The proposal follows a communication from Sinoe County District #3 Representative Alex Noah, requesting increased budgetary support for the institution, which has operated from the Sinoe Multilateral High School building since admitting its first students in 2017.

In his communication to Plenary, Representative Noah expressed concern over the college's continued lack of a permanent campus, arguing that inadequate infrastructure undermines its capacity to provide quality tertiary education.

According to the lawmaker, the institution received US$694,970 in the 2026 national budget, with approximately 90 to 95 percent reportedly allocated to recurrent expenditures, leaving limited resources for infrastructure development.

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He said the situation has constrained the college's ability to construct its own facilities and expand educational opportunities for students in Sinoe County.

Representative Noah stressed that additional funding would enable the institution to develop a permanent campus, improve its learning environment and strengthen access to higher education.

He described the college as the only institution of higher learning in Sinoe County, emphasizing the need for sustained government investment to address its infrastructure challenges.

"I'm also urging Plenary to give this proposal serious consideration because adequate educational infrastructure and essential resources are necessary to improve learning quality and support the county students," Noah stated.

The lawmaker maintained that providing adequate resources for the college would help improve educational opportunities for young people who might otherwise face difficulties accessing tertiary education outside the county.

Meanwhile, following the reading of Representative Noah's communication, House Plenary forwarded the matter to its leadership for consideration of the proposed budget increase.

The request seeks to raise the college's 2027 allocation to US$1.2 million, with particular emphasis on constructing a permanent campus.

However, the House has not yet approved the proposed increase, pending further consideration during the 2027 national budget process.