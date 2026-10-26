Liberia: Ex-LIS Chief Stresses Discipline for Armed Officers

MONROVIA — Former Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Commissioner General Cllr. Chris Massaquoi has urged immigration officers authorized to carry firearms to uphold discipline, professionalism, and accountability in the exercise of their duties.

Massaquoi made the remarks Friday, October 23, at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia, where 37 LIS officers graduated from band training conducted at the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Training Academy.

Speaking on firearm accountability, Massaquoi said he had observed LIS operations at Bo Waterside, Roberts International Airport, the Ganta border, and central Monrovia without witnessing incidents of firearm misuse, intimidation, accidental discharge, or harassment involving officers in those locations.

He commended the officers for their conduct and emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and respecting citizens while performing their duties.

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His remarks highlighted the responsibility accompanying firearm authorization and the need for officers to exercise their authority professionally.

Massaquoi also described the establishment of the 37-member band unit as an opportunity to strengthen institutional identity, improve morale, and promote cooperation among Liberia's security agencies.

He said the unit would represent the LIS at national celebrations, state functions, and official receptions.

Using a musical analogy to stress teamwork, Massaquoi told the graduates, "In a band, if one man is out of step, the whole performance is spoiled." He said the unit could promote discipline, institutional pride, and cooperation among officers.

He further encouraged the band to perform at schools, border communities, and county celebrations, noting that such activities could strengthen public engagement and encourage young people to consider careers in immigration.

He described the graduates as pioneers of the newly established unit.

Also speaking, Deputy Commissioner General for Administration Nelsco Aleo Wolo commended the AFL for providing training and professional support to the LIS. Wolo disclosed that the band's training and equipment were financed through the service's 2025-2026 fiscal budget.

Wolo also said the LIS had supplied stationery and uniforms to offices across Liberia and was preparing to distribute vehicles to county commanders and sectional heads to improve operational capacity. He said the planned distribution was intended to support the service's operations nationwide.

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The graduation adds a new unit to the LIS, alongside the operational improvements announced by its administration.