Liberia: Indian Embassy Hosts First Festival Mela in Liberia

26 October 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — The Embassy of India in Liberia has hosted its first Festival Mela, bringing together members of the Indian community, Liberian cultural performers and foreign nationals to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The event, held Sunday, October 25, at the Indian Embassy in Monrovia, featured cultural performances, traditional Indian cuisine, festive decorations, Diwali gifts and mehendi (henna) displays.

Liberia's Art and Culture Ambassador, Kekura M. Kamara, who served as chief guest, praised India's cultural diversity and growing cultural cooperation with Liberia.

Kamara recalled participating alongside a 15-member Liberian cultural troupe in the Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Mela held in India between January and February 2026.

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He expressed his commitment to supporting similar cultural exchanges to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Also speaking, India's Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, extended festival greetings to the Indian community and conveyed warm wishes ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

The event, spearheaded by the Indian Women's Community in Liberia, provided an opportunity for participants to experience India's diverse traditions while promoting cultural understanding and community engagement.

India celebrates numerous religious and cultural festivals throughout the year, with October and November marking an important festive period featuring Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Dhanteras, Diwali and other celebrations.

The embassy described the inaugural Festival Mela as a successful initiative that highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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