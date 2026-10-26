Uganda: Vanessa Nakate - From Kampala Street Protests to the African Union's Corridors of Power

New AU role brings her campaign for climate justice, African representation and meaningful youth participation closer to the heart of continental policymaking

NEWS ANALYSIS | RONALD MUSOKE | When Vanessa Nakate began protesting climate change on the streets of Kampala in 2019, her activism was rooted in a simple but urgent conviction: Africa's experience of the climate crisis could no longer remain at the margins of the global conversation.

Seven years later, the Ugandan climate justice activist has been appointed Special Envoy for Youth by the African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, opening a new chapter in a journey that has taken her from street protests to international climate forums and now closer to the heart of continental policymaking.

The appointment, announced in Addis Ababa on Oct. 22, recognises Nakate's work in climate justice, environmental advocacy and youth mobilisation. It also places a familiar voice in African climate activism in a position intended to strengthen the African Union's engagement with the continent's young people. "Africa's youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are indispensable partners in shaping the continent's future today," Youssouf said in a statement announcing the appointment.

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"Vanessa Nakate's record of advocacy for climate justice and her commitment to amplifying young people's voices make her well placed to help strengthen the African Union's engagement with youth across the continent."

A voice Africa could not afford to lose

For Nakate, whose activism has consistently challenged the limited visibility of African voices in international climate debates, the appointment brings a new institutional dimension to a campaign built around representation, environmental justice and the experiences of vulnerable communities.

Nakate's rise to international prominence was not without its defining moments. In 2020, she was cropped out of a Western news photograph featuring her alongside her Swedish colleague, Greta Thunberg, and other white climate activists.

Her response; that the publication had not simply erased a photograph but had "erased a continent," resonated far beyond the immediate controversy. The episode became a powerful illustration of a concern she had long raised; that Africa, despite facing significant climate vulnerabilities, was too often overlooked in conversations about the crisis.

She responded by expanding her efforts to amplify African climate activists. Through the Rise Up Movement, which she founded, she has sought to bring greater attention to voices and experiences that frequently struggle to command space in global environmental discussions.

Her advocacy has also extended to the Congo Basin rainforest, where she has spearheaded a campaign against deforestation, and initiated practical climate solutions. Through the Vash Green Schools Project, she has promoted the installation of solar panels and clean cooking stoves in Ugandan schools.

These initiatives reflect an approach to climate justice that connects global debates with local realities: the protection of ecosystems, access to cleaner energy and the needs of communities living with the consequences of environmental change.

Giving young people a seat at the table

Now, her appointment as Special Envoy for Youth places African youth participation at the centre of her new institutional role. For a continent with one of the youngest populations in the world, that question carries particular weight. Africa's young people represent an enormous source of potential, but demographic advantage alone does not guarantee influence over public policy, access to opportunity or a meaningful role in decisions that will shape their futures.

The African Union has established frameworks to advance youth participation, including the African Youth Charter and the Youth Decade Plan of Action. The challenge, as with many continental commitments, lies in translating these ambitions into practical opportunities for young people to shape decisions affecting their lives.

Youssouf noted that responsibility in his remarks that accompanied Nakate's appointment. "We must continue to create meaningful opportunities for young Africans to participate in decision-making, contribute to solutions and shape the policies that affect their lives. I look forward to working with Ms. Nakate to further strengthen this partnership between the African Union and the continent's youth," he said.

The statement sets out an aspiration for the partnership. Whether the appointment can help advance that ambition will depend on how youth perspectives are incorporated into the AU's policies and programmes, and whether engagement translates into meaningful influence.

Where climate justice meets continental policy

Nakate's experience gives her a distinctive entry point into that conversation. Her work has connected young people's demands for climate action with broader questions of equity, representation and development. These concerns are particularly relevant in communities where climate pressures intersect with livelihoods, food security, access to water and energy.

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The AU Commission Chairperson said the selection process had involved a panel whose diligence, professionalism and thorough due diligence he appreciated, emphasising the importance of identifying individuals with the experience, integrity and commitment to advance the Union's priorities.

The appointment also offers an opportunity to bring climate advocacy and youth engagement into closer conversation within the continental institution. For Nakate, the move from protest to an official role does not erase the concerns that first propelled her into activism. Instead, it creates another avenue through which those concerns might reach decision-makers.

The measure of the appointment

For the African Union, the significance of the appointment will ultimately be measured not simply by the prominence of the person selected, but by the space young Africans gain to influence the policies shaping their continent.

The challenge is to ensure that the voices Nakate has spent years amplifying are not merely heard, but meaningfully considered in the decisions that follow. Her appointment creates an opportunity. Turning that opportunity into tangible influence for Africa's young people will be the more consequential task.