Malawi: Video Fuels Questions Over Chaponda Link to Church Chaos

A political storm has erupted after video footage circulating on social media allegedly showed a member of Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda's security detail among a group accused of attacking vehicles linked to former president Lazarus Chakwera and intimidating journalists during the CCAP Blantyre Synod's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The clips, which have been widely shared online, appear to show the man operating alongside youths accused of unleashing violence at the high-profile church gathering in Blantyre.

The same individual was allegedly seen accompanying Chaponda at the event, fuelling opposition claims that the violence was orchestrated by figures linked to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has accused the DPP of masterminding the chaos, pointing to videos and photographs circulating on social media which, it claims, identify the perpetrators as "Chaponda boys".

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Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila alleged that Chakwera's convoy came under attack as it arrived at the Henry Henderson Institute (HHI), where thousands had gathered to mark the historic milestone.

Kabwila claimed vehicles carrying MCP supporters were singled out as they attempted to enter the venue and accused what she described as "regime thugs" of orchestrating the disturbances.

"We believe this is orchestrated by the DPP, and we have reported the incident to the police for action," she said.

She also called for increased security protection for the party's leadership following the incident.

The DPP had not commented on the allegations by the time of publication.

The thanksgiving service, intended to celebrate 150 years of the CCAP Blantyre Synod, descended into scenes of violence as opposition officials, vehicles and journalists were allegedly attacked in full view of police officers.

Witnesses claimed suspected DPP cadres assaulted opposition supporters, smashed vehicle windows and established checkpoints at the church entrance where cars were searched for perceived political rivals.

Journalists were also reportedly targeted.

Nation Publications Limited photojournalist Francis Chamasowa and Trans World Radio reporter Francis Nkawihe were allegedly confronted while taking photographs of individuals said to have been attacking opposition figures.

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According to accounts from the scene, the journalists were ordered to delete images from their devices and complied out of fear for their safety. The confrontation reportedly occurred in the presence of police officers.

The violence drew condemnation from CCAP Blantyre Synod Moderator Right Reverend Missie Kananji-Spiki, who lamented the disruption of what should have been a peaceful church celebration.

She stressed that places of worship should remain sanctuaries of peace and not become battlegrounds for political conflicts.

The controversy has intensified after additional video footage emerged showing individuals believed to be ruling party supporters addressing groups of youths before the event.

MCP supporters claim the recordings point to a coordinated effort to disrupt opposition participation.

The service was attended by several senior political figures, including Chakwera, United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi, and Chaponda, who represented President Arthur Peter Mutharika as guest of honour.

The incident comes amid rising political tensions between the DPP and MCP, with both parties having repeatedly accused each other of violence and intimidation at public events.