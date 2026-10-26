Malawi: Kabambe Demands Answers From VP Ansah Over Contact With Mutharika

UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has publicly challenged Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah to reveal whether she remains in contact with President Arthur Peter Mutharika, intensifying scrutiny over communication at the highest levels of government.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Kabambe said Malawians deserved clear and timely information about the state of the country's leadership and how government was tackling mounting national challenges.

The former Reserve Bank governor posed a series of pointed questions to the Vice President, asking whether she had received updates from Mutharika on government affairs and whether the two leaders were maintaining regular communication.

Kabambe also questioned whether Cabinet was meeting consistently to discuss the country's economic and social difficulties and develop solutions for the problems facing ordinary Malawians.

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He further sought clarity on whether Ansah was receiving routine briefings from the Chief Secretary on government business and key activities taking place within the administration.

The UTM leader argued that transparent communication among the country's top leadership was crucial in reassuring the public that government was functioning effectively and responding to pressing national concerns.

According to Kabambe, greater openness would help strengthen public confidence at a time when many Malawians are looking for answers on the direction of the country.

His intervention is the latest in a series of questions he has raised about communication and coordination within the upper ranks of government.

However, Kabambe's remarks stop short of providing evidence that communication between the President and Vice President has broken down, and the issues he raised do not establish whether Cabinet meetings and official briefings are or are not taking place.