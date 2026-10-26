Malawi: Nico Hails Netball Talent Pathway As Prison Queens Triumph

NICO Group has hailed the growing impact of the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup in nurturing emerging talent after the completion of the Eastern Region playoffs, where Prison Queens retained their regional crown.

NICO Group Head of Corporate Affairs Mbumba Mlia-Ndasauka praised the standard of competition and the smooth organisation of the playoffs, describing the tournament as a key platform for identifying and developing future netball stars.

She said the competition continues to provide emerging players with an opportunity to showcase their abilities while competing for places at the national finals.

"The competition continues to provide a platform for emerging players to showcase their abilities as teams battle for places in the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup national finals," she said.

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Mlia-Ndasauka added that the tournament reflects NICO Group's commitment to supporting the growth of netball by creating opportunities for players to gain competitive experience and develop their talent.

"At NICO Group, we believe sport has the power to transform lives, build communities and create opportunities for young people.

"The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is more than just a tournament; it is an investment in the growth and sustainability of netball in Malawi," she said.

Her remarks came after Prison Queens successfully defended the Eastern Region title with a thrilling 55-53 victory over Airforce Falcons in the final played at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

The victory booked Prison Queens a place at the national finals to be held in Lilongwe on 28 and 29 November. Airforce Falcons also qualified as runners-up, while Genius Sisters claimed the region's third ticket after overcoming Prison Reserves 47-37 in the third-place play-off.

Prison Queens coach Chisomo Kantuliro welcomed the achievement, saying her side was determined to improve on last year's quarter-final finish when they compete at the national championship.

Eastern Region Netball Committee chairperson Stella Banda described the playoffs as a success, noting that 12 teams took part in the competition.

She commended NICO Group for its continued investment in netball, saying the tournament was helping to nurture talent and provide young players with a stage on which to demonstrate their abilities.

The Eastern Region is the second division to conclude its playoffs after the Southern Region, which produced Kukoma Diamonds, Tigresses and Giants Netball as national finalists.

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The Central and Northern regions are scheduled to hold their playoffs on 7 and 14 November respectively.

Prison Queens, Airforce Falcons and Genius Sisters will join the Southern Region qualifiers and representatives from the Central and Northern regions to complete the 12-team line-up for this year's national finals.