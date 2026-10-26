Malawi: Mpinganjira Filling Gaps the State Left Open - Cancer Centre Malawi Needed

For years, Malawians with suspected cancer or other serious illnesses have faced a familiar ordeal: samples sent overseas, weeks of waiting, and a rising bill.

On Friday night, philanthropist and business leader Thomson Mpinganjira offered a different prospect when he opened the modern International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC) Diagnostic and Medical Imaging Centre.

The facility is equipped with a computed tomography (CT) scanner, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, a mammogram, an X-ray unit and a 4D ultrasound machine.

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Its headline asset is a diagnostic system Mpinganjira says can screen for up to 100 diseases at once, including several cancers, a first for the country and the continent.

He also claimed the centre has machines that, until now, could only be found in South Africa and Egypt, and that it can detect Ebola. Those claims are his own, and they will be worth testing once the centre is fully operational.

The more immediate promise is speed.

Mpinganjira said the centre can release sample results within two hours, ending the practice of sending specimens to the United States, India and China.

Such delays have long been a source of anguish for patients and a drain on public funds.

Health officials say the Ministry of Health spends more than K3 billion a year on referrals abroad, and Principal Secretary for Administration Bestone Chisamile said the new centre could address some of the problems behind that bill, including the time required to obtain results and the foreign exchange spent on specialised care.

There is also a quieter problem the centre may help solve. Chisamile acknowledged that inadequate diagnostic equipment in public hospitals sometimes leaves medical staff making treatment decisions without enough information about a patient's condition. Better tools at the point of diagnosis would ease that pressure.

The scale of the investment is considerable.

The Thomson and Barbara Mpinganjira Foundation has added K16 billion to the project, bringing its total commitment to K25.5 billion, up from an initial K9.5 billion.

The centre has already begun treating patients from neighbouring countries, including Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In its first year of operation, it treated 336 patients, 32 percent of them from outside Malawi. Former president Lazarus Chakwera officially opened the centre in March 2024.

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Whether IBCC becomes a national asset or remains an expensive showpiece will depend on what happens after the ribbon-cutting: staffing, maintenance, and whether the public health system can refer patients to it at scale. For now, the promise is clear, and for a country that has long sent its sick abroad to wait, it is a notable shift.