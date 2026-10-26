Namibia: NCS Secure Third Consecutive VNL Title

The Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) men's team secured their third consecutive league title on Saturday, winning the MTC Volleyball National League (VNL) and underscoring their dominance and consistency in the competition.

NDF Raptors finished second in the men's category, while Nampol settled for third place.

In the women's category, Nampol claimed top honours, with Revivals as runners-up and Blaze Aces in third.

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NCS coach Anthony Likando described the victory as a significant achievement, particularly as it marked the team's third consecutive league title.

"We are pleased, but we are not content with what we have yet, as we know we can achieve more than that and we look forward to more in the coming season," he said.

Likando attributed the team's success to recruiting young players after some senior members departed, adding that experienced players guided the newcomers.

He said the team worked hard in training, with discipline playing a key role in their title-winning campaign.

"We had a lot of work in terms of training behind closed doors, but the most important was the discipline the players carried and displayed every time they were on the court," said Likando.

Despite their successful campaign, NCS faced challenges along the way, including a defeat that forced the team to reassess its performance.

Likando said the loss prompted the technical team and players to return to the drawing board, analyse their game and identify areas requiring improvement.

While several players delivered consistent performances throughout the season, Likando singled out Eliud Haufiku as the team's most consistent attacker.

With the domestic campaign concluded, NCS will now turn its attention to the Zone Six competition scheduled for December in Swakopmund.

The team is expected to enter training camp on 15 November as preparations intensify for the regional competition. The players will only break for the off-season in January, before the next domestic season gets underway in February.

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