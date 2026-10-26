Congo-Kinshasa: Ndevelo Eyes Next Round After Kinshasa Win

Namibian boxer Tryagain Ndevelo is targeting another victory when he faces Ghana's Ankrah Ebenezer today at the International Boxing Association (IBA) African Elite Boxing Championship in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ndevelo defeated local boxer Badibanga Bamanyama last Friday to advance in the competition, which started on 19 October and concludes on 1 November.

Namibia's Phillip Hoaseb and Elifas Imene also won their preliminary bouts on Friday, giving the country more reason to be optimistic at the continental championship.

Reflecting on his victory, Ndevelo said he focused on executing his game plan rather than letting the home crowd supporting his opponent distract him.

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"It's boxing, and I respect following the rules of it. It's not about where the opponent is from, nor who has more supporters. The actual truth is who gets the job done successfully," he said.

Ndevelo said having watched Bamanyama box before the fight helped him prepare for the challenge. He relied on basic punches and lateral movement to control the contest, moving away from his opponent without resorting to running from exchanges.

He added that the atmosphere in the host country did not affect his concentration, as his priority remained getting the job done inside the ring.

The Namibian said his preparation is an ongoing process, with training designed to keep him ready for different opponents and their styles.

He said discipline and hard work remain central to his approach, adding that it was too early to celebrate his victory extensively, as his focus had already shifted to the next challenge.

With several bouts still ahead, Ndevelo acknowledged that every boxer would be fighting for a place in the next round. He said staying protected, disciplined and focused would be crucial to progressing in the competition.

Looking ahead to his clash against Ebenezer, Ndevelo said his immediate objective was to win again and advance to the next round.

"I prayed for days, moments like this. I work tirelessly and have sleepless nights for days like this. I deserve to be here where I'm right now. I go down and get up for my country, I put everything on the line for Namibia. That's what a true warrior would do," he said.

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