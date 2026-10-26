Namibia: 'Lady Pohamba' Remembered for Lifetime of Selfless Service

On Saturday, at the first memorial in Windhoek, speaker after speaker paid tribute to Namibia's second First Lady, Penehupifo Pohamba, describing her not only as a mother and wife but also as someone who dedicated her life to serving her community during the country's liberation struggle and after independence. Head of State Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that Pohamba's selfless service did not end when Namibia attained independence, pointing out that she continued her nursing and midwifery work without charge for three years even after becoming First Lady. Over a career spanning more than 35 years, she actively stepped forward when HIV and AIDS brought pain to households, eventually expanding Namibia's voice globally as the president of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS.

Reflecting on their last interaction on 7 October 2026 at her hospital bed, the President recounted that Pohamba had asked for a photo to be taken and sent to her husband, unaware it would be her final picture.

Nandi-Ndaitwah recalled first meeting the former First Lady at Odibo in 1963, remembering her as a quiet young woman, a brilliant student, and a gifted netball player whose natural beauty earned her the nickname "Kambosho."

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"I remember her as a quiet young woman, a brilliant student, and a gifted centre player on the netball court. I, too, came to love and play that game. Long before the titles, long before the ceremonies of State, there was that young woman in Odibo, with her gifts, her discipline, and her future still before her," she recalled.

True to her given name, Penehupifo, meaning "there is salvation", she served through the liberation struggle in exile, sharpening her medical skills in Tanzania and Jamaica to care for the sick and wounded under harsh conditions.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said that when the call for freedom came, Pohamba responded by going into exile.

"She shared the sacrifices of the liberation struggle. Her further nursing and midwifery training in the United Republic of Tanzania and Jamaica, respectively, sharpened her ability to do what she knew best: care for the sick and the wounded, at times amid hardship," she said.

Swapo Party Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa lauded the late Pohamba as a dedicated cadre who served selflessly in refugee camps during the liberation struggle and maintained her commitment to the welfare of women and children long after her tenure as First Lady, calling her passing an immense loss to the party and the entire nation.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader, McHenry Venaani, described her as a mother figure whose love and kindness transcended political divisions.

Venaani expressed his affection for former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, whom he regards as a father, while mourning his late wife as a mother.

"I love you dearly. I love you like a son should love a father. Meme Penehupifo Pohamba, I mourn you dearly as a son should mourn a mother," Venaani said.

The opposition leader recalled how his relationship with Pohamba developed despite their political differences when both served as secretaries-general of their respective political parties.

"She did not need to be loud to make an impression. She did not need to dominate a room to command respect," Venaani said, describing her as a woman whose character spoke louder than her title.

Former Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Richard Kamwi, said Pohamba played an important role in strengthening the country's healthcare system through advocacy and resource mobilisation. "She was among those rare individuals who were not only a nurse, but a professional nurse by calling," he said. "In a nutshell, Namibia has lost a Florence Nightingale of our healthcare system, a pillar of strength, a compassionate leader and a tireless advocate for a strong healthcare system."

In a moving family tribute delivered by Ambassador Tuliameni Kalomoh, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba described his late wife as a devoted companion and tireless public servant, expressing deep gratitude for the national support.

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Speaking on behalf of the children, Ndapanda Pohamba fondly remembered her mother as a compassionate and joyful woman who guided her family with love rather than judgment, championed the protection of vulnerable children, and brought warmth and dancing into their home.

Beyond her guidance and generosity, Ndapanda remembered her mother as a joyful woman whose love of dancing brought life and happiness to the family.

She said her mother's compassion, warmth and infectious joy would remain cherished memories for the family and everyone whose lives she touched.

Pohamba has been accorded a special funeral. Her remains arrived yesterday at her homestead in Okanghudi village, where she is expected to be buried on 31 October.

Additional reporting by Nampa