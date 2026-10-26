Namibia: One Plate At a Time

In the early hours of the morning, while much of Windhoek is still asleep and the streets are quiet except for chirping birds and the occasional passing car, Elise Namashisha-Nakapunda is already up in her kitchen, preparing food for her customers.

For 17 years, cooking has been more than a way for the 44-year-old entrepreneur to earn a living and feed her community.

What began as a single pot of kapana on the dusty streets of Windhoek's Hakahana community has evolved into a thriving multi-pronged catering enterprise that employs six people and champions Namibian traditional cuisine.

Namashisha-Nakapunda's entrepreneurial journey was forged under the weight of sudden family tragedy. Following her mother's death in 2008, she found herself solely responsible for the care of her five younger siblings and her own child. Facing immense pressure to provide, she turned to the culinary skills her mother had passed down.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She officially launched her open-air food business in 2009. Because her late mother had been a well-known kapana vendor in Hakahana, local customers quickly rallied around the young entrepreneur, easing her transition into the cutthroat informal market.

By 2010, Namashisha-Nakapunda moved the operations into her residential home as regular clients began booking her for small events. This shift marked a critical turning point, moving the business model from a simple street corner stall to an expanding service provider. Seeking formal corporate structures to build long-term sustainability,

She officially registered Namashisha Investment CC in 2018, operating under the trading names Namashisha Kitchen and Namashisha Foods, the latter chosen to honour her grandmother's legacy.

Today, the business specialises in diverse event catering, prepared corporate meals, and traditional organic products. Her signature product line features instant porridge processed from indigenous raw materials alongside local delicacies such as eembe, eenyadi, eendunga, and omakwa. She remains fiercely dedicated to giving these traditional foods greater recognition across urban areas, encouraging consumers to appreciate the rich ingredients and unique flavours that form Namibia's diverse food heritage.

"What distinguishes Namashisha Kitchen is the passion, quality, hygiene standards, creativity, and personal attention we dedicate to every meal and service," Namashisha-Nakapunda noted.

She added that promoting traditional cuisine is about more than just food preparation; it is an active effort to preserve local identity, protect cultural knowledge, and support domestic agricultural supply chains by sourcing raw materials directly from small-scale rural producers.

Managing the day-to-day operations of an expanding catering enterprise requires extensive work that goes far beyond cooking.

Depending on the specific orders scheduled, her working hours frequently start in the early hours of the morning when the capital city is still entirely asleep. A typical day for the entrepreneur includes planning complex event menus, navigating local markets to source fresh ingredients, maintaining strict quality control, coordinating timely deliveries, and managing client accounts.

However, scaling the venture from an informal home kitchen to an industrial-scale distributor presents structural bottlenecks.

Namashisha-Nakapunda cited limited capital reserves, a lack of automated food-processing equipment, and severely constrained cooking spaces as the primary obstacles capping her production capacity. These hurdles are further exacerbated by macroeconomic pressures, including inflationary price hikes across raw food ingredients, rising transportation logistics costs, and expensive commercial packaging materials.

To overcome these barriers and expand her footprint into formal corporate and institutional supply chains, Namashisha-Nakapunda has aggressively pursued continuous self-development.

She has accumulated 12 technical certificates and diplomas spanning business management, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing to structurally refine her business workflows.

For marketing, she skillfully balances strong local word-of-mouth recommendations with active digital campaigns on modern social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am not only looking for assistance; I am looking for partnerships and opportunities to grow a sustainable Namibian business," she stated.

She noted that securing long-term supply contracts with corporate bodies or government institutions would provide the consistent revenue flow needed to expand her facility and hire more jobless youth.

Reflecting on her lifelong entrepreneurial journey--which began as a combined school student trading home-baked omungome bread to classmates for N$0. 50, Namashisha-Nakapunda urges aspiring youth to tap into localised solutions.

She emphasises that building a successful business requires discipline, resilience, and an unwavering willingness to learn from failures.

"Start with what you have, believe in yourself, learn continuously, and never be afraid of starting small," she concluded. Through her persistent dedication, she hopes to transform Namashisha Kitchen into a household national brand that will eventually export Namibia's authentic flavours beyond the country's borders.

-[email protected]