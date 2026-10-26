Namibia: Students Urged to Complete NSFAF Funding Requirements

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has urged students to complete outstanding funding requirements by 31 October to avoid payment delays.

In a media statement issued by the Education ministry's executive director, Mbumba Haitengela, the ministry revealed that the government has paid N$2.15 billion in tuition fees and non-tuition allowances for the 2026 academic year.

"As of 30 September, 39 528 applicants had been approved for funding out of 58 116 applications received, while 11 929 applications remained under assessment," he said.

Haitengela said the ministry stated that the funding figures cover the period from 1 April to 30 September this year and include students at public, private, vocational and international institutions, as well as scholarship beneficiaries and other approved funding categories.

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Education minister Sanet Steenkamp told New Era that the communication was intended to promote transparency and accountability, provide feedback to the public, particularly students, and encourage beneficiaries to engage with the fund.

Steenkamp called on students to comply with the funding requirements, saying the information was crucial.

Haitengela stated that NSFAS received 58 116 applications across three application windows. He said the institution approved 39 528 applicants by the end of September.

The executive director said the number of approved applicants and students receiving assistance was expected to increase as applications and payments continued to be processed.

The figures indicate that funding approval does not necessarily mean that tuition fees or allowances have already been paid. Payments depend on application processing, institutions submitting invoices, and completion of the required documentation.

Continuing students

NSFAF paid N$891.18 million in tuition fees for 33 490 continuing students out of 43 512 whose invoices had been submitted.

This leaves 10 022 invoiced continuing students without recorded tuition payments at the reporting date.

The institution paid a further N$473.65 million in non-tuition allowances to 37 677 continuing students between April and September. Combined, tuition fees and non-tuition allowances for continuing students amounted to approximately N$1.36 billion.

The figures show that although thousands of continuing students have received assistance, tuition payments have not yet reached all students whose invoices have been submitted.

New students

For new students, NSFAF paid N$651.16 million to institutions of higher learning, covering advance payments, tuition fees and registration fees.

Haitengela said it had engaged institutions to facilitate advance payments at the beginning of the academic year to help first-year students register and begin their studies without unnecessary delays.

Of the 39 528 approved applicants, institutions had invoiced 35 122 new students, while 4 406 were still awaiting invoicing.

Of the invoiced students, 24 870 had received tuition payments by 30 September, leaving 10 252 without recorded tuition payments.

A further 17 732 new students had received non-tuition allowances totaling N$132.28 million.

Haitengela said the ministry acknowledged students' concerns about outstanding payments.

"We recognised the hardship that delays in tuition fees and allowances could cause," he said.

Payments underway

NSFAF had processed tuition invoices for a further 19 784 students, valued at approximately N$534.77 million, which were in the process of being paid.

This amount is separate from the N$2.15 billion already disbursed by 30 September.

The fund also secured non-tuition allowances for 53 893 students for upcoming payment periods.

A notice issued by NSFAF last week identified three categories of outstanding documentation requirements affecting students and trainees applying for 2026 funding.

A total of 3 754 students had not uploaded proof of registration, while 5 968 were required to resubmit applications or upload the correct documents. Another 1 072 had not uploaded their signed contracts.

Together, the three categories account for 10 794 documentation cases.

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Affected students have been urged to log into their respective portals and submit the required information by 31 October to avoid further payment delays.

Applications under assessment

Haitengela said 11 929 applications were still being assessed and that applicants would be informed of the outcomes through the NSFAF portal.

The latest extension of the application period closed on 7 October.

New students still awaiting application outcomes or payments have been encouraged to check their status regularly and submit any outstanding documents.

Students who have not yet received their bank account details have been advised to visit any Bank Windhoek branch countrywide or the NSFAF head office for assistance.

Students can check their application and funding status through www.nsfaf.na and follow NSFAF and the ministry on their official social media platforms.

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